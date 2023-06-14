23,800 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.