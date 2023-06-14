3,252 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

