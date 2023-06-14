343,360 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 343,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Flex comprises about 1.6% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Flex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,336. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

