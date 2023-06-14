4,250 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 196,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Shares of EL stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

