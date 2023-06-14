43,569 Shares in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The Mexico Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

