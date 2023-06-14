4,405 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

