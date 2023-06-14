4,682 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 615,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,733,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,816,000 after acquiring an additional 412,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

