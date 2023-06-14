5,000 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Adobe comprises 1.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.10. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.