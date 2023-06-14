5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Director David J. Salisbury Acquires 4,955 Shares

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) Director David J. Salisbury purchased 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $19,621.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 5E Advanced Materials

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEAM. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

