6,025 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

SBUX opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

