62,035 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

