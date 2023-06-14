7,052 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

