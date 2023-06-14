726 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.