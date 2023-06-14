7,443 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $5,797,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 51,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

