79,167 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

