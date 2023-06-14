89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.49

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 292907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

89bio Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 63,654 shares worth $1,110,666. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

