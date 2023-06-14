9,259 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

