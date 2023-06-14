ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
AMKYF stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
