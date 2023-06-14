AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $25.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ABCL stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of -0.12. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

