Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

Absa Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.5416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

