ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $31.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $1,304,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

