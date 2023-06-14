Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $358.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.53.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.00. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

