Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 97.1% in May

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 396,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
