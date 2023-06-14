Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Acreage Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
Acreage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acreage (ACRHF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.