Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Short Interest Update

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acri Capital Acquisition Price Performance

ACACW opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Acri Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acri Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

About Acri Capital Acquisition

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

