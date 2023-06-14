ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is Atreides Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for 3.3% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 6.43% of ACV Auctions worth $83,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,387,866 shares of company stock valued at $70,657,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

