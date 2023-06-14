Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Addentax Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Addentax Group stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $656.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addentax Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

