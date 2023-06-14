Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 (NASDAQ:ADILW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 (NASDAQ:ADILW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 Stock Performance

ADILW stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

