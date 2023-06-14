ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 72.2% in May

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of ADMT stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

