Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $478.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $491.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.