Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $478.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $491.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.10.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.