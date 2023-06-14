Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 1,434,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,662,374 shares.The stock last traded at $67.34 and had previously closed at $63.58.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

