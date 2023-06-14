Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

