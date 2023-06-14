Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

