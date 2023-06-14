Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

