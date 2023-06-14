Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %
AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
