Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

