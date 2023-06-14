Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $124.92, but opened at $128.52. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $128.28, with a volume of 32,084,253 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

