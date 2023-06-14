Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adyen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,840.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

