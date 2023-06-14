AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

