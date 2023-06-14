AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AGBA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGBAW stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. AGBA Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

AGBA Group Company Profile

AGBA Group Holding Limited focuses on operating a full-service platform to banks, other financial institutions, brokers, and individual financial advisors to advise and serve its retail clients. The company offers a range of financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

