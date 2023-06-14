AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGFMF. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.49 on Monday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

