AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

