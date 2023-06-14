AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Jun 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a jun 23 dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

