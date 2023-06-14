AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Trading Up 2.1 %

AAGIY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

AIA Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.5478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AIA Group

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

