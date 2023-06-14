AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $105.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AIB Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.38) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

