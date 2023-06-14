Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Sold by Alerce Investment Management L.P.

Alerce Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778,983 shares during the quarter. Aileron Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.3% of Alerce Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alerce Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 18.29% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Aileron Therapeutics Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

