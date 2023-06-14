Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Air China has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Air China will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

