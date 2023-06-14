Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 1.2 %

AJINY stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

