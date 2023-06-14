Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.50

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 223682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,976.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,202,750. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

