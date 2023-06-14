Albar Capital Ltd Acquires 12,190 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

